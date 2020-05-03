UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Says 18 Suspected Militants Killed In Sinai Firefight

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Egypt says 18 suspected militants killed in Sinai firefight

Cairo, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Egypt's interior ministry said Sunday 18 suspected militants were killed in North Sinai in a firefight with security forces, two days after a deadly blast claimed by the Islamic State group.

"National security received intelligence about terrorist elements hiding out in a home in Bir al-Abed, where they were planning to launch hostile operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Their hideout was targeted and a firefight ensued which led to the death of 18 (militants)." Security forces found 13 automatic weapons, two explosive belts and three other explosive devices in their possession, the ministry said.

Egypt's army said Thursday that 10 soldiers, including an officer, had been killed or wounded in an explosion targeting an armoured vehicle near Bir al-Abed in North Sinai.

Militant group IS claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement posted on its propaganda channels.

On Friday, the Egyptian army killed two suspected militants in North Sinai province, army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said.

Security forces have been battlng a long-running Islamist insurgency in the area, spearheaded by a local IS affiliate.

The fighting intensified after the military's 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

In February 2018, security forces launched a nationwide operation against militants, focused on North Sinai.

More than 800 suspected militants have been killed in the region along with dozens of security personnel, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Interior Ministry Vehicle February Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

21 minutes ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

13 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.