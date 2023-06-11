UrduPoint.com

Egypt Says Imposing Entry Visa On Sudanese Regulatory, Not Restrictive

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Egypt says imposing entry visa on Sudanese regulatory, not restrictive

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the move to impose an entry visa on Sudanese aims to regulate, not restrict, their entry to Egypt.

"These measures aim to set a regulatory framework for the entry of Sudanese brothers into Egypt, after more than 50 days of the crisis, and are not intended to prevent or limit the number of Sudanese citizens entering the country," said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in a statement.

Abu Zeid's remarks came in reply to the inquiry of some reporters over the decision made by Egypt earlier in the day to impose an entry visa on Sudanese citizens entering the neighboring country.

Related Topics

Egypt Visa

Recent Stories

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

5 hours ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

14 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.