Egypt says imposing entry visa on Sudanese regulatory, not restrictive

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the move to impose an entry visa on Sudanese aims to regulate, not restrict, their entry to Egypt.

"These measures aim to set a regulatory framework for the entry of Sudanese brothers into Egypt, after more than 50 days of the crisis, and are not intended to prevent or limit the number of Sudanese citizens entering the country," said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in a statement.

Abu Zeid's remarks came in reply to the inquiry of some reporters over the decision made by Egypt earlier in the day to impose an entry visa on Sudanese citizens entering the neighboring country.