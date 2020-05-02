UrduPoint.com
Egypt Says Killed 2, Day After Deadly Blast Hits Army

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Egypt says killed 2, day after deadly blast hits army

Cairo, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Egyptian army killed two suspected militants Friday in restive North Sinai, a day after a blast targeted an armoured vehicle, a military spokesman said.

Army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said the suspects died in an exchange of fire in a farming area of the region in eastern Egypt, and that arms, ammunition and walkie-talkies were seized.

Egypt's army said Thursday that 10 soldiers, including an officer, were killed or wounded in an explosion that day targeting an armoured vehicle near Bir al-Abed in North Sinai.

It gave no further details Friday on the army's casualties.

The Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement posted by its propaganda unit, Amaq news Agency.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended his condolences to the victims on Twitter.

North Sinai has been at the centre of a long-running Islamist insurgency spearheaded by a local affiliate of the IS.

In February 2018, Egypt's security forces launched a nationwide operation against militants, focused on North Sinai.

More than 800 suspected militants have been killed in the region along with almost 70 security personnel, according to the army.

No independent figures are available as the region is largely closed off to the media.

