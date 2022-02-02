UrduPoint.com

Egypt Signs $1.7 Bn Deal For South Korean Howitzers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Egypt signs $1.7 bn deal for South Korean howitzers

Cairo, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Egypt has signed a $1.66 billion deal for South Korean howitzers, the military said Wednesday, a week after Washington approved a major arms sale to Cairo.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday during a ceremony attended by Defence Minister Mohamed Zaki and the head of South Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration, Kang Eun-Ho.

The deal provides for "joint management and manufacture of the K9A1 howitzer system at the factories of the (Egyptian) National Authority for Military Production in cooperation with South Korean firm Hanwha", the Egyptian military said in a statement.

The statement did not disclose the value of the deal but South Korea said it was worth more than two trillion South Korean won (around $1.66 bn).

"This contract exceeded 2 trillion won, not only recording the largest export for K9 self-propelled howitzers, but it also served as an opportunity to be recognised once again for the excellence of South Korea's weapons systems," the South Korean president's office said.

Last month, the United States approved a $2.56 billion deal to supply Egypt with 12 Super Hercules C-130 military transport aircraft and related equipment as well as air defence radar systems.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Washington Egypt Sale Cairo South Korea United States North Korea Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

19 minutes ago
 NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But ..

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Princip ..

11 minutes ago
 Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Rep ..

Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expecte ..

Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportu ..

11 minutes ago
 New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 ..

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 pct

11 minutes ago
 Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian s ..

Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian state

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>