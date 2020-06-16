Egypt union seeks release of doctors jailed for virus posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Egypt's top medical union Tuesday urged authorities to release doctors arrested for social media posts criticising the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter addressed to the country's prosecutor general posted on its Facebook page, the Egyptian Medical Syndicate (EMS) called "for the immediate release of (detained) colleagues until pending investigations are completed".

"The multiple arrests have spread a contagious condition of fear and depression among the ranks of doctors amid a difficult and historic crisis for the nation," it said.

The EMS, which represents thousands of physicians, named five doctors detained on various charges, including spreading false news and joining a terror group.

Authorities arrested two of them from their private clinics, according to the letter.

The virus has cost the lives of more than 65 medical doctors in Egypt, according to the syndicate.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has recorded more than 46,000 COVID-19 cases and over 1,600 deaths in total.

Last month, the EMS called on the government to provide all doctors with adequate personal protective equipment.

Hospitals have been hit by a flight of doctors abroad in recent years, while the frontline staff left behind face shortages of medical supplies and PPE.

Since the start of the pandemic, Egypt has sent medical aid to countries including China, Italy and the United States.

Many medical professionals have complained online about the lack of PPE in Egypt and its over-stretched health system, while the government has accused doctors of being part of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.