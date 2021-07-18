UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Activist Freed After Nearly Two Years Without Trial

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Egyptian activist freed after nearly two years without trial

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Egyptian activist and journalist Esraa Abdel-Fattah, one of the symbols of the 2011 revolution, has been freed after nearly 22 months in pre-trial detention, lawyer Khaled Ali said Sunday.

Ali, as well as friends of Abdel-Fattah, posted photographs online of her being released from prison.

In 2008, Abdel-Fattah created an "April 6" Facebook page in support of striking workers and to call for political reforms, at the start of the mobilisation of mass protests that would lead to the toppling of president Hosni Mubarak three years later.

Abdel-Fattah, 43, was arrested in October 2019 on charges of "spreading false news" and "collaborating with a terrorist group".

Her detention sparked international condemnation, with the US calling it "scandalous".

Abdel-Fattah, who was also previously jailed under Mubarak, walked free just hours after a surprise decision by the prosecution to release her.

She had opposed the Muslim Brotherhood when they took power in Egypt in 2012 and backed the 2013 protests that led to the ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

Under Egyptian law, pre-trial detention can be extended for up to two years.

On Saturday evening, the prosecution also decided to release activist Abdel Nasser Ismail, leader of the Popular Alliance party, who was arrested in September 2019 for "participation in a terrorist group", according to lawyers.

Egyptian journalist and opposition figure Gamal El-Gammal, arrested on his return from Turkey in February, was also freed.

The United States this week warned Egypt not to target rights campaigners, saying the issue would be a factor in arms sales to its ally.

Since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in 2014, the former army chief has launched a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Condemnation Turkey Egypt Facebook Lawyers Alliance Lead United States February April September October Sunday 2019 Muslim From Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

1 hour ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

2 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

2 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.