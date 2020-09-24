UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Human Rights Group Wins Norway Rights Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Egyptian human rights group wins Norway rights prize

Oslo, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Norway's Rafto prize for human rights was on Thursday awarded to the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF) for their "persistence in bravely resisting Egypt's state of fear," the Rafto Foundation announced.

Founded by two activists, Mohamed Lotfi and Ahmed Abdallah, after the country's 2013 military coup, the ECRF documents, reports and raises awareness about human rights violations, with the help of more than 50 researchers and lawyers and 1,000 volunteers.

Working in "extremely harsh conditions", ECRF uses "the parts of Egypt's judiciary, which are still functioning, to defend human rights for political prisoners, prosecuted human rights activists and protestors and victims of disappearances and torture," the Rafto Foundation said.

"In this state of fear, the work of ECRF stands out as a beacon of hope for human rights," it added.

While the Arab Spring had raised hopes for an improvement in 2011, human rights organisations say the situation in Egypt has deteriorated since the army took power in 2013 and general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi became president the following year.

In its country report, Amnesty International noted "a range of repressive measures against protesters and perceived dissidents, including enforced disappearance, mass arrests, torture and other ill-treatment, excessive use of force and severe probation measures, particularly after protests against the president on September 20" 2019.

"Almost 10 years since the Arab Spring, it is more pressing than ever to focus on the alarming state of basic human rights in the middle East," the Rafto Foundation said.

The Rafto Prize, which comes with a cheque for $20,000 (17,000 Euros), will be formally presented in the western town of Bergen on November 8, coronavirus restrictions permitting.

Among previous winners of the Rafto Prize, named after Norwegian historian and human rights activist Thorolf Rafto, are four who have gone on to win the Nobel Peace Prize, also awarded in Norway: Aung San Suu Kyi, Jose Ramos-Horta, Kim Dae-Jung and Shirin Ebadi.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 9 in Oslo.

Related Topics

Army Egypt Lawyers Norway Amnesty International San Bergen Oslo Middle East September October November 2019 Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

27 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

38 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

21 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Priz ..

21 minutes ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

21 minutes ago

British HC led delegation calls on KP CM

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.