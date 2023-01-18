Egyptian Prime Minister Holds Meeting with Saudi Investors

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, held a meeting here today with a number of Saudi investors, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Naqli, the Chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian business Council, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Ameri, and a number of Egyptian officials.

During the meeting, a number of different challenges and problems facing Saudi investors were reviewed, and settlements and solutions were reached that would contribute to the completion of their projects inside Egypt.

In a speech during the meeting, Dr.

Madbouly spoke about the importance Egypt attaches to meet the demands of the investors and solve their problems, in addition to creating a more attractive climate for investments, stressing in this regard his keenness to meet Saudi investors in various sectors in order to work on solving their problems.

In turn, the Saudi Ambassador Osama Naqli expressed his thanks, on behalf of the Saudi investors, for the rapid and continuous communication and response to holding such meetings, which reflects the keenness and interest of the Egyptian government to listen to the demands of investors and solve their problems.