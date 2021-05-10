UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egyptian Soccer Passes Flamboyant Nickname Tradition To Next Generation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Egyptian soccer passes flamboyant nickname tradition to next generation

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Ranging from the presidential such as Obama to the abstract like Kahraba (electricity) or El Winch, the tradition of Egyptian footballers taking bizarre nicknames is alive and kicking.

The flamboyant and sometimes satirical naming of players was prominently employed by Badr Ragab, a youth coach at Egypt's most successful club Al-Ahly during the 1980s, as he handed out nicknames to his young squad.

"When I was a coach of the youth team at Al-Ahly, I decided to dish out nicknames to my players for a few reasons. I dreamt that they would become international stars and wanted to motivate them to work hard by emulating well-known footballers," he told AFP.

"The Names are based on their resemblance to famous players as well as their skills. I gave Kareem Waleed the nickname Nedved because he resembled Pavel Nedved of Juventus and Mahmoud Hassan who had shades of David Trezeguet of the French national team," he added.

The Egyptian Trezeguet, 26, is with English side Aston Villa after stints in Belgium with Anderlecht and in Turkey with Kasimpasa, and has played 48 times for Egypt.

Ragab dubbed Egypt national team wing Mahmoud Abdel-Moniem, 'Kahraba', because of his energy.

- Weird and wacky - Not everyone is happy with the nicknames, even though Egyptian fans have come to embrace them wholeheartedly.

Ramy Barakat, Egypt's former team psychologist, maintains that the nicknames are not helpful in the long run.

"Some players consider these nicknames devoid of meaning and are just hard workers who want to reach stardom while others fall prey to it and believe they've made it," he said.

"I prefer not giving younger players such nicknames," he added.

But that has not stopped players putting their weird and wacky nicknames on their kits.

Zamalek stalwart Youssef Ibrahim, 25, was given the nickname "Obama" by team-mates, when he made the first-team squad. They said he looked like former US president Barack Obama.

Al-Ahly defender Ahmed Ramadan goes by "Beckham", as a tribute to English star David Beckham. Khalil Heggi, also at Al-Ahly, has opted to take the name of Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker "Neymar".

One of the most beloved Egyptian players Mahmoud Abdel-Razeq, who played for Zamalek and their fierce rivals Al-Ahly, is simply known as "Shikabala". It is an Egyptian version of the name of Zambian star Webster Chikabala, who played professionally in Portugal.

Zamalek defender Mahmoud Hamdy is known as "El Winch" because of his bulging strength.

As with much of Egyptian public life, the military is represented. El-Entag El-Harby (Military Production) has a player called "Bazooka".

The ridiculous is also represented with Abdel Rahman Khaled of Arab Contractors taking the nickname "Gebna" (cheese).

Perhaps the oddest tag belongs to Al-Ahly star Mohamed Magdy.

His nickname "Afsha" is Egyptian slang for catching chickens before they are slaughtered. His mother affectionately called him that because he was especially gifted with the 'grab' on the chickens she sold in their small rural village.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Electricity Turkey Egypt Young David Brazil Belgium Portugal From PSG Coach Juventus Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

41 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food ..

2 hours ago

Ramadan Nights 2021 concludes attracting over 50,0 ..

2 hours ago

Rookie Van der Hoorn clings on for Giro win

1 second ago

EU Likely to Adopt New Package of Sanctions Agains ..

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.