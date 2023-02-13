UrduPoint.com

Egypt's Largest Oil Expo Kicks Off With Over 500 Exhibitors

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Egypt's largest oil expo kicks off with over 500 exhibitors

CAIRO, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:The sixth session of Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS), one of the leading oil expos in the middle East and North Africa, kicked off on Sunday in the Egyptian capital Cairo with hundreds of exhibitors from around the globe.

The opening ceremony of the three-day expo was attended by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and leaders of global energy, oil and gas companies.

With over 500 exhibitors, the expo is expected to attract over 32,000 attendees to engage in dialogue, create partnerships, do business, and explore solutions and strategies that will reshape the global energy markets.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla said EGYPS is a platform for exchanging views and presenting distinguished initiatives to support regional and global integration and cooperation in the field of oil and gas.

