CAIRO, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Egypt's Minister of sports Dr. Ashraf Subhi met here today with the Saudi Al-Mottahidoon Motorcycling team on the sidelines of their participation in Egypt's Al-Mottahidoon rally ongoing from December 28, 2022 through January 8, 2023.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the depth of relations binding the two countries of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

For his part, Head of the team Captain Mustafa Al-Sharif thanked the minister for the warm welcome accorded to the team and the facilitation of their mission.