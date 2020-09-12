UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Sisi Hails 'historic' Israel-Bahrain Normalisation Deal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Egypt's Sisi hails 'historic' Israel-Bahrain normalisation deal

Cairo, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday hailed the "historic" normalisation deal between Israel and Bahrain.

"I hail this important step aimed at consolidating stability and peace in the middle East, which will achieve a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause," Sisi said in a tweet.

Sisi also thanked "all those who helped achieve this historic step". Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace deal with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994, while the UAE announced it was normalising ties with the Jewish state on August 13.

