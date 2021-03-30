UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Sisi Warns Ethiopia Dam Risks 'unimaginable Instability'

Ismailia, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Tuesday that Ethiopia's enormous dam, upstream on the Nile, risked causing "unimaginable instability".

"Nobody will be permitted to take a single drop of Egypt's water, otherwise the region will fall into unimaginable instability," Sisi said in response to a question at a press conference about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

