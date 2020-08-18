UrduPoint.com
Tue 18th August 2020

Egypt's unemployment rate up to 9.6 pct in Q2 over COVID-19

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Egypt's unemployment rate rose to 9.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020 from 7.7 percent in the previous quarter of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run statistics agency said on Tuesday.

"The unemployment rate is up by 2.1 percent compared with the same quarter in 2019," the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said.

It attributed the rise in unemployment to the virus outbreak and the precautionary measures including the nighttime curfew, and suspension of international flights and tourism.

The labor force decreased by 8 percent to 26.69 million in 2020, down from 29.

01 million in the first quarter of the year.

Retail and wholesale sectors are the most impacted after losing 624,000 jobs in the second quarter of the year, the CAPMAS statement added.

Egypt started to ease the anti-corona-virus measures at the beginning of July by resuming international flights and tourism after more than three months of suspension to cope with the country's coexistence plans for improving the economy.

In May, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved 2.77 billion U.S. Dollars in emergency funding to Egypt to help it address the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the IMF approved a separate 5.2-billion-dollar standby loan agreement with Egypt.

