UrduPoint.com

Eid Al-Fitr Prayer Performed Across Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Eid Al-Fitr prayer performed across Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the early hours of Friday morning.

Worshipers flocked to fully prepared mosques and open-air spaces throughout the Kingdom to perform the prayer.

The Eid prayer at the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah was led by Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court and Imam at the Grand Mosque Sheikh Dr.

Saleh bin Abdullah bin Hamid in a spiritual atmosphere.

In Madinah, crowds of worshipers performed the blessed Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Prophet's Mosque, led by the Imam of the mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdalbari Al-Thubaiti. The prayer was attended by the Governor of Madinah Region Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and by the Deputy Governor of Madinah Region Prince Saud bin Khaled Al-Faisal.

The prayer was performed in all the regions, directorates, and centers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Governor Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Saud Prayer Mosque Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister ..

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

8 hours ago
 Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid gre ..

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

9 hours ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.