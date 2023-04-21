Eid Al-Fitr prayer performed across Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the early hours of Friday morning.

Worshipers flocked to fully prepared mosques and open-air spaces throughout the Kingdom to perform the prayer.

The Eid prayer at the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah was led by Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court and Imam at the Grand Mosque Sheikh Dr.

Saleh bin Abdullah bin Hamid in a spiritual atmosphere.

In Madinah, crowds of worshipers performed the blessed Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Prophet's Mosque, led by the Imam of the mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdalbari Al-Thubaiti. The prayer was attended by the Governor of Madinah Region Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and by the Deputy Governor of Madinah Region Prince Saud bin Khaled Al-Faisal.

The prayer was performed in all the regions, directorates, and centers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.