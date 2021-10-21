UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH): The Day Of Spiritual Significance For Muslims

Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The whole month of Rabi-ul-Awal is being celebrated across the country in connection with the birth of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious enthusiasm for highlighting different aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi as guiding principles for the Muslims with the pledge to transform the whole society in line with his teachings of tolerance, forgiveness, patience, humanity, compassion, reconciliation and dialogue.

The heart of every Muslim is filled with the deepest love for the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is the love of the Messenger of Allah (SWT) which had the greatest asset for the Muslims. Every deed of the Prophet (PBUH)'s life has to be followed by the Muslims with utmost devotion as the highest test of faith.

The main ceremony regarding Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen was held at Convention Centre Islamabad on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal, which was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan among others. The ceremony has highlighted the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Likewise, conferences and seminars were also held across the country to create awareness among the masses about Seerat-un-Nabi.

The day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated with great zeal and fervour as the Prime Minister has issued special directives to organize the celebrations in an unprecedented manner across the country.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals with the aim of paying homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The religious processions are being held in various cities to remember glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Public and private buildings, mosques, and streets were decorated while special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, development and prosperity of the country.

The life of Prophet (PBUH) represents a complete picture of the "Divine Message" that was communicated to him for the entire human race — to bring them out from the deep swamp of darkness to the brightest light of paradise (polytheism to monotheism).

The Prophet (PBUH) has proved himself to be the ideal of manhood — a combination of the best social attributes: spotless character, virtuous behavior, graceful manners, most honest in talks, truthful, gentle-hearted, chaste, hospitable, merciful and kind towards all segments of the society, particularly children, orphan, old, women, and the poor. The fellow citizens in the surroundings by common consent have given him (PBUH) the tile of Al-Amin (the trustworthy).

The Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was established with an objective to portray a real image of islam while conducting researches on Seerat-un-Nabi.

The Authority is directed to inculcate the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his way of life in the lives of the coming generations. In order to make Pakistan a true welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina, it mandatory on each and every Muslim to take practical steps to follow Seerat-e-Mustafa in all aspects of their lives.

Someone asked Aisha (RA) about the noble character and manners of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), she answered: "Have you not read the Quran? His character is a complete explanation of the Quran." It means the ideal character and manner which the Holy Quran demanded from the mankind was present in the personality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the highest degree. Love of Allah's Messenger is compulsory part of the Muslim faith as there is a Hadith of the Prophet (PBUH) who said: "None of you has Faith unless I am dearer to him than his father and his son and all mankind." Talking to APP, Dr Shakil Ahmad, Lecturer, Department of Arabic, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad said, "The life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model, beacon of light and practical demonstration of Islam and Holy Quran for resolving the most complex issues being faced by the humanity." He said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has introduced the system of justice for the entire humanity with special focus on the rights of weaker segments of the society: widows, orphans, poor, children, old, and minority.

Dr Muhammad Asim, Lecturer, Department of Islamic Studies, National University of Modern Language said, "As an ideal role model, the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) teaches us different roles and responsibilities in the society such as father, son, teacher and husband." He said that lots of lessons about tolerance, forgiveness, patience, humanity, forbearance, compassion, pardon, reconciliation and dialogue could be learnt from the life of Prophet (PBUH). The Prophet (PBUH) has guided people in all aspects of life for maintaining peace in the society, he added.

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Shakil Ahmad said, "The large number of conferences and seminars regarding Seerat-un-Nabi would highlight the teachings, biography and other aspects of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) life for following his footstep." He said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as 'Rehmatul Lil Alameen' and his teaching is for all times and all living beings.

