UrduPoint.com

'Eid Milan Party' Held At Pakistan Embassy In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

'Eid Milan Party' held at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque hosted an 'Eid Milan Party' to celebrate the day with the Pakistani community in Beijing, China on Saturday.

The members of the Pakistani community including students, teachers, businessmen, families, children and Embassy officials attended.

Ambassador Haque welcomed the guests on the auspicious occasion and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Earlier, Eid ul Fitr prayers were offered at the mosque of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

Ambassador Haque along with diplomats, officials, teachers, students offered Eid prayers.

Special prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan on the occasion.

The local Muslims as well as diplomats and students from Muslim countries also offered Eid prayers in the Chinese capital, other cities and regions with traditional zeal.

The emphasis was on family reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing new clothes.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Beijing Milan Progress Mosque Muslim Family From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

2 hours ago
 UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and prot ..

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and protection of biodiversity on Inte ..

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.