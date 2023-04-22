'Eid Milan Party' held at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque hosted an 'Eid Milan Party' to celebrate the day with the Pakistani community in Beijing, China on Saturday.

The members of the Pakistani community including students, teachers, businessmen, families, children and Embassy officials attended.

Ambassador Haque welcomed the guests on the auspicious occasion and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Earlier, Eid ul Fitr prayers were offered at the mosque of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

Ambassador Haque along with diplomats, officials, teachers, students offered Eid prayers.

Special prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan on the occasion.

The local Muslims as well as diplomats and students from Muslim countries also offered Eid prayers in the Chinese capital, other cities and regions with traditional zeal.

The emphasis was on family reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing new clothes.