Eid Milan reception hosted at Pakistan Embassy Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque hosted an Eid Milan reception to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with the Pakistani community living in Beijing, China on Thursday.

The reception was attended by the members of Pakistani community including traders, teachers, students, families, children and the Embassy officials.

Congratulating the guests on the auspicious occasion, Ambassador Moin said, like the previous year, the Eid-ul-Fitr was being celebrated under unusual circumstances this year too.

He said, the entire humanity is facing the challenging crisis of Covid-19 pandemic as all rich and poor countries were affected by the deadly virus, adding, "Our country is also battling to control third wave of Covid-19 pandemic". He said, several countrymen including our relatives and friends were not only suffered from this disease but many of them lost their lives.

"We should pray for eternal peace of victims and early recovery of the affected people while celebrating the Eid festivities," he added.

Ambassador Moin said, the Eid-ul-Fitr was a gift for Muslims who showed patience and reverence during the holy month and called upon the countrymen to promote harmony, compassion and brotherhood.

While drawing attention toward the immense suffering of our brothers and sisters in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, he said, Indian authorities had been committing grave human rights violation against innocent Kashmiris during the last two years.

Israeli authorities are suppressing the Palestinian people by carrying out brutal hostilities against them.

He urged the people to become their voice and appeal to Muslim Ummah to find a peaceful solution for the people of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine who continue to suffer under occupation.

A cake cutting ceremony was held during the event while the participants were severed with delicious food and black tea.

Earlier, Ambassador Moin offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers with a large number of Pakistani Community at the mosque in Pakistan Embassy premises.

Later, the Ambassador got mixed-up with the community and offered Eid greetings to them.