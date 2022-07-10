UrduPoint.com

Eid Ul Azha Celebrated With Great Religious Fervor At Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Eid ul Azha celebrated with great religious fervor at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistani community across China celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday with great religious fervor and enthusiasm to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismael (AS).

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, senior diplomats and officials and a large number of Pakistani businessmen, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at the Pakistan Embassy Mosque.

The imam in his Eid sermon highlighted the importance of the sacrifice and prayed for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

The local Muslims and faithful from Islamic countries including Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan, Iran, Afghanistan and Bangladesh also celebrated Eid ul Azha with religious zeal and ferver.

The members of Pakistani community sacrificed animals at the designated places and exchanged Eid greetings and best wishes to each other through phone calls and text messages.

Muslims in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Gansu and Qinghai provinces as well as other parts of China also celebrated the Eid festival. The emphasis was on family reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing new clothes.

China is home to about 20 million Muslims from more than 10 ethnic minorities. The largest group is the Hui minority, which largely hails from northwest China's Ningxia Hui and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous regions.

