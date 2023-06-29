Eid ul Azha celebrated with religious fervor at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) ::Pakistani community living in the Chinese capital celebrated Eid-ul-Azha here on Thursday with great religious fervor and enthusiasm to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismael (AS).

Senior diplomats, officials and members of the Pakistani community including businessmen, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at the Pakistan Embassy Mosque.

The imam in his Eid sermon highlighted the importance of the sacrifice and prayed for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Later, the members of the Pakistani community sacrificed animals at the designated places and exchanged Eid greetings and best wishes to each other through phone calls and text messages.