UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated In Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) ::The Pakistani community living in the Chinese capital observed Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

Senior diplomats, officials and members of Pakistani community including traders, teachers and students offered the Eid prayer in the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing premises.

Later, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi hosted an Eid Milan Reception on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A large number of Pakistan families, businessmen, teachers, and Pakistani students studying in the different universities in Beijing and Embassy officials attended the reception.

Congratulating the guests on the occasion, Ambassador Hashmi said that the Embassy is expediting efforts to further deepen the existing all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

During her interaction with guests, she urged them to further intensify their individual and collective efforts to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and to effectively project Pakistans rich culture.

Ample arrangements were made by the Embassy to facilitate the community members to offer Eid prayers.

Special prayers were offered for the development of the country and well-being of people in wake of Covid-19. Dua was offered for the victims of plane crash and sympathies were expressed for the bereaved families.

Later, Ambassador Hashmi got mixed-up with the community and offered Eid greetings to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Beijing Milan Alamgir Sunday Prayer

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

31 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

4 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

5 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.