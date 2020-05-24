Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) ::The Pakistani community living in the Chinese capital observed Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

Senior diplomats, officials and members of Pakistani community including traders, teachers and students offered the Eid prayer in the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing premises.

Later, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi hosted an Eid Milan Reception on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A large number of Pakistan families, businessmen, teachers, and Pakistani students studying in the different universities in Beijing and Embassy officials attended the reception.

Congratulating the guests on the occasion, Ambassador Hashmi said that the Embassy is expediting efforts to further deepen the existing all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

During her interaction with guests, she urged them to further intensify their individual and collective efforts to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and to effectively project Pakistans rich culture.

Ample arrangements were made by the Embassy to facilitate the community members to offer Eid prayers.

Special prayers were offered for the development of the country and well-being of people in wake of Covid-19. Dua was offered for the victims of plane crash and sympathies were expressed for the bereaved families.

Later, Ambassador Hashmi got mixed-up with the community and offered Eid greetings to them.