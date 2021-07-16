Eiffel Tower reopens after nine-month Covid closure

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Friday after nine months of shutdown caused by the Covid pandemic, its longest closure since World War II, according to an AFP journalist at the Paris landmark.

Up to 13,000 people per day will be allowed to take the elevators to the top and take in the views over the French capital, down from 25,000 in the pre-Covid era.