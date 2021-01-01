UrduPoint.com
Eight Bosnian Youngsters Die In Suspected Gas Poisoning

Fri 01st January 2021

Sarajevo, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Eight youngsters died in Bosnia overnight Friday, officials said, with local media reporting they were victims of gas poisoning in a weekend house where they celebrated the New Year.

Head of the Posusje municipality Ante Begic on Facebook voiced condolences to the victims' families "after a tragedy in which eight young lives were lost".

Police said they launched a probe after being informed early Friday that "several people were found dead" in the village of Tribistovo, in southern Bosnia.

More details will be known after the investigation, police spokeswoman Martina Medic told the state-run BHRT television.

The eight were most likely the victims of gas leak, BHRT reported.

The Dnevni avaz daily paper reported online that the victims were in a weekend house where they were celebrating the New Year.

