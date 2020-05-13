UrduPoint.com
Eight Burkina Soldiers Killed In Militants Attack

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Eight Burkina soldiers killed in militants attack

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Eight Burkinabe soldiers have been killed in a militants attack in the restive north of the country, security sources told AFP.

Militantss ambushed the troops on Monday close to the Niger border in Yagha province, a security source told AFP, leaving four dead and four others missing.

"The bodies of the missing soldiers have been found during a search raising the death toll to eight," the security source said late Tuesday.

The attack took place in a village called Kankanfogouol, the sources said, in an area where armed groups move back and forth across the border and carry out attacks in both countries.

"The health emergency linked to the implacable fight against COVID-19 must not make us forget the security imperative," President Roch Marc Christian Kabore posted on Twitter.

"We have to remain alert on both these fronts and I want to salute the commitment of our Defence and Security Forces," he said, without detailing the latest attack.

