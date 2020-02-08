UrduPoint.com
Eight Dead, 40 Hurt In Kazakhstan Clashes

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes

Masanchi, Kazakhstan, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Eight people were killed, dozens hurt and property burned during clashes in southern Kazakhstan, prompting concern Saturday from authorities who portray the country as a beacon of stability.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency government session Saturday to tackle Friday's violence in an ethnically-mixed pocket of the Jambyl region, near the border with Kyrgyzstan.

A commission of enquiry was also set up.

"Eight died, more than 40 were injured" in the clashes, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said in the capital Nur-Sultan.

An AFP journalist who visited Masanchi -- one of the villages where clashes took place -- said few people were out walking on streets lined by smouldering houses as fire crews put out the remaining fires.

