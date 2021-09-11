UrduPoint.com

Eight Dead, Five Injured In NE China Gas Explosion

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Eight dead, five injured in NE China gas explosion

DALIAN, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Explosion and fire caused by liquefied gas cylinder leakage killed eight people and injured five others on Saturday in a residential building in the city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to local authorities.

The accident took place around midnight in the city's Pulandian District. Firefighters and local police immediately rushed to the scene.

The fire was put out at around 2:30 a.m., and as of 4:30 a.m., eight people have been confirmed dead in the accident. The injured have been sent to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

The residents of the building have been evacuated. An investigation into the accident's cause is underway.

