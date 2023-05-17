UrduPoint.com

Eight Dead, Grand Prix Postponed After Flooding In Northern Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Eight dead, Grand Prix postponed after flooding in northern Italy

Cesena, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Eight people died and thousands were evacuated from their homes after heavy rains caused devastation across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region, while this weekend's Imola Grand Prix was cancelled, officials said Wednesday.

"The city is on its knees, devastated and in pain," said Gian Luca Zattini, the mayor of Forli, a city near Bologna where three people were confirmed dead earlier Wednesday. "It's the end of the world." Emilia Romagna's vice president, Irene Priolo, later told reporters that a total of eight people had died, with several others missing.

Two of the bodies in Forli were recovered by divers on Wednesday morning, as part of a huge rescue effort involving emergency services and the armed forces.

Emilia Romagna, one of Italy's richest regions, had already been hit by heavy rain just a fortnight ago, causing floods that left two dead.

This time, around 50 centimetres (20 inches) of rain fell within 36 hours in Forli, Cesena and Ravenna -- around half the normal annual rainfall, a situation "with few precedents", Italy's Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said.

"It is still a very critical situation," he told reporters, adding that while the rain was still falling, it was expected to lighten during the day.

The flooding caused the cancellation of the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which had been set for on Sunday in Imola.

Organisers said they could not guarantee the safety of fans, teams and staff.

"It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time," they said.

Related Topics

Dead World Died Ravenna Bologna Italy Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of ..

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHS’s sponsors

38 minutes ago
 Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision ..

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision on treatment of natural perso ..

53 minutes ago
 MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2 ..

MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2023 at Global Excellence Award ..

1 hour ago
 World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.