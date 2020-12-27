UrduPoint.com
Eight Dead In Blizzard, Avalanches North Of Tehran

Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Eight dead in blizzard, avalanches north of Tehran

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight climbers have died and at least seven others are missing after a blizzard and avalanches hit the mountains north of Tehran, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

"The bodies of eight missing climbers were recovered in the mountains above Tehran thanks to the efforts of Red Crescent rescue teams and operations," said Iranian Red Crescent deputy head, Mohammad Baqer Mohammadi, according to the official IRNA news agency.

A group of mountaineers had gone missing on Friday due to avalanches and a blizzard in the mountains north of Tehran, IRNA reported.

State tv reported seven climbers were missing.

It broadcast footage of a helicopter rescue operation on the Tochal and Kolakchal peaks of the Alborz mountain chain overlooking Tehran showing Red Crescent personnel carrying a body on a stretcher along a snowy mountainside.

A member of the Red Crescent team said the rescue mission was complicated by "bad weather and snow".

