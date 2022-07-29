UrduPoint.com

Eight Dead In 'devastating' Kentucky Flooding

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Eight dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding

Jackson, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Flash flooding caused by torrential rains has killed at least eight people in eastern Kentucky and left some residents stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor of the south-central US state said Thursday.

The world has been hit by extreme weather events in recent months, incidents that scientists say are an unmistakable sign of climate change.

"This is going to be the worst flooding in recent memory, devastating and deadly," Governor Andy Beshear told local NBC affiliate WLEX in an interview.

"We're going to end up with double-digit deaths. Right now, I believe we can confirm at least eight, but that number is increasing, it seems, by the hour." The victims include an 81-year-old woman in Perry County.

Beshear said that responders have rescued "between 20 and 30" people by air. Earlier, he described people standing on rooftops or climbing up trees to escape the floodwaters while waiting for rescue.

Many roads resembled rivers, mangled cars littered the landscape and muddy brown floodwaters lapped against the rooftops of low-lying houses in the state's Appalachian region.

Some areas reported receiving more than eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain in a 24-hour period.

The North Fork of the Kentucky River at Whitesburg, usually one to two feet deep at this time of year, rose to a staggering 20 feet, well above its previous record of 14.

7 feet.

The governor said a state of emergency had been declared in half a dozen counties, and four National Guard helicopters have been deployed to help with rescue efforts.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife had deployed Zodiac boats to carry out water rescues.

"There's a lot of people out there who need help," Beshear told reporters earlier in the day. "And we're doing the very best we can to reach each and every one of them.

"The situation right now is tough," he added.

"Hundreds will lose their homes, and this is going to be yet another event that it's going to take not months, but likely years for many families to rebuild and recover from," he said.

Beshear said around 25,000 homes were without power statewide, and many were without water.

The National Weather Service said the area was still at risk of flash flooding and warned more heavy rain was expected.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had been briefed about the flooding.

Jean-Pierre said Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would travel to Kentucky on Friday and report back to the president.

Related Topics

Weather World Governor Water Women Event From Best Rains

Recent Stories

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

8 hours ago
 France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

8 hours ago
 ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leade ..

ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leader

8 hours ago
 NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

9 hours ago
 Judicial commission formed on Ziarat incident

Judicial commission formed on Ziarat incident

9 hours ago
 Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.