UrduPoint.com

Eight Dead In Jihadist Attacks In Troubled Burkina

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Eight dead in jihadist attacks in troubled Burkina

Ouagadougou, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :At least eight people -- aid workers, civilians and army auxiliaries -- were killed in two attacks by suspected jihadists in central-eastern and northwestern Burkina Faso on Wednesday, security, NGO and local sources said.

Three civilians and three volunteers with the security forces died when a village in central-eastern Burkina Faso was attacked in the early morning, a local source said.

The attack on the village of Bekoure, in Bittou district, lasted several hours, a resident told AFP.

"Three civilians and three Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP) were killed," the resident said, adding that several people had been injured and many homes burnt down.

A security source confirmed the attack, adding that the injured were evacuated to a hospital ten kilometres away.

In the second attack, "a clearly marked Doctors without Borders (MSF) vehicle" carrying a medical team of four people" that was heading between towns in the northwest of the country was "targeted by armed men who fired on the crew," the NGO said in a statement.

The two victims were Burkinabe nationals who had worked for MSF since 2020.

"This is a deliberate and intentional attack on a clearly identified humanitarian team, in the framework of its medical mission," MSF France president Dr Isabelle Defourny said.

In the same statement, MSF announced it was suspending its activities in the Boucle du Mouhoun where the attack occurred.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina Faso has been rocked by a jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Thousands have been killed, more than two million people have fled their homes and around 40 percent of the country lies outside the government's control.

Anger within the military at the mounting toll sparked two coups last year.

On Monday, six civilians were killed in a suspected jihadist attack in the centre-west region, the local governor said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Army Governor France Vehicle Died Mali Same Burkina Faso 2015 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

2 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

2 hours ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

2 hours ago
 Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism ..

Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.