UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Dead In US Boat Dock Blaze: Fire Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Eight dead in US boat dock blaze: fire chief

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Eight people were killed in a late night fire that swept through docked boats on a lake in the southern US state of Alabama, the local fire chief said Monday.

"At this point, I can confirm eight fatalities," said Gene Necklaus, the fire chief of Scottsboro, Alabama, a town of 14,000 on the banks of Guntersville Lake where the blaze broke out.

Necklaus had earlier said eight people were missing, but in giving the same number of fatalities said "it doesn't mean the recovery effort is over." The fire broke out around midnight Sunday into Monday, tearing through a dock area on the lake and destroying 35 boats.

Necklaus called the scene "one of the more devastating things I've ever seen." He said some people jumped into the water to escape the flames, and others retreated to other boats.

"Of those, seven were removed from the water and transported to a (hospital) all in stable conditions at this point. All told, we believe that 35 boats were destroyed," he said.

The dock was in a recreational area of Jackson County Park that had walking paths, a restaurant and boat ramps as well as the dock.

Related Topics

Fire Water Same Jackson Sunday All From

Recent Stories

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

46 minutes ago

Minister lauds overwhelming performance of Pak cri ..

19 minutes ago

Book about India's False Operation to be launched ..

20 minutes ago

Security plan reviewed for Tablighi Jamaat congreg ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.