UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Detained Over Deadly China Gas Blast

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

Eight detained over deadly China gas blast

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Chinese police have detained eight suspects over a gas blast that killed 25 people and reduced several buildings to rubble in the central city of Shiyan, authorities said Friday.

Over a hundred people were injured in the explosion, which struck a busy two-storey building packed with shoppers and people eating breakfast in the Hubei province city on Sunday morning.

Eight suspects, including the general manager of the company that owned the gas pipe, have been detained, according to the Shiyan government.

Authorities found that "the company's safety management system was unsound" and "there were serious defects in the operation of relevant equipment," the government's statement said.

The blast occurred in a building that had previously housed a vehicle frame manufacturer, and several survivors told local media that the gas pipeline had fallen into disrepair after the factory was moved last year.

Around 900 residents in surrounding buildings were evacuated following the blast, which littered the area with debris and saw rescuers carrying shocked survivors out on stretchers.

Related Topics

Injured Police China Company Vehicle Shiyan Gas Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

10 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

9 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

9 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.