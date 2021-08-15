UrduPoint.com

Eight Die In Hungary Bus Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Eight die in Hungary bus accident

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus crashed into the pillar of a motorway overpass near Budapest early Sunday, Hungarian police said.

The MTI news agency eight people were seriously injured and 40 suffered minor injuries in the crash, which police said occurred at 4:55 am (0255 GMT) some 70 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of the capital.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the region and in Budapest.

In a statement, the police said that the exact cause of the crash was not yet known and no details were currently available regarding the age or identities of the victims.

According to images posted by the rescue services on Facebook, the bus, which had a Hungarian licence plate, left the road and tipped over.

Firefighters arrived quickly on the scene to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage.

"They were returning from a day trip to Croatia," one motorist at the scene told the news website, Index.hu.

"When we saw what happened, we were the first to stop and help," the witness said.

In a message on Facebook, government minister Katalin Novak expressed her "condolences to the families of the victims".

In a major road accident in Hungary in 2003, 33 people died when a train and a bus carrying German tourists collided in Siofok, a popular holiday resort on the shores of Lake Balaton.

