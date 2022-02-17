UrduPoint.com

Eight Die In Ivory Coast Bakery Fire

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Eight die in Ivory Coast bakery fire

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Eight people died and several others were injured when fire swept through a bakery in western Ivory Coast on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The fire broke out in the morning at the shop in Man, one of the main cities in the West African nation. the mayor's office said.

"There has been a great deal of material damage, serious injuries and, unfortunately, loss of human life, with eight dead", the Man town hall said in a statement.

"Man is in mourning," local deputy Sidiki Konate said on Facebook, adding that the fire had spread from the bakery to other structures in the neighbourhood.

He posted a short video of the blaze which firefighters put out by mid-morning.

The cause of the baze was not immediately known.

