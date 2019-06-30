UrduPoint.com
Eight Election Commission Employees Killed In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Eight election commission employees killed in Afghanistan

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :At least eight election commission employees were killed in a Taliban attack in southern Afghanistan, officials said Sunday.

The Taliban used explosive-filled vehicles to attack Maruf district centre in southern Kandahar province on Saturday night, Zabiullah Sadaat, an Independent Election Commission (IEC) spokesman, told AFP.

"Unfortunately, eight employees of the commission who were stationed in the government offices inside the district to register voters were killed," he said.

Qasim Afghan, a Kandahar police spokesman, said some security forces were also killed in the attack and that communications with the centre of the district were cut off.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Saturday, Washington and the Taliban opened a fresh round of negotiations in Doha aimed at ending America's longest war.

