UrduPoint.com

Eight Feared Dead As Tourist Helicopter Crashes In Russian Far East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

Eight feared dead as tourist helicopter crashes in Russian far east

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A helicopter carrying tourists on a volcano sightseeing trip in Russia's far east crashed into a lake on Thursday, leaving eight people feared dead and two others in serious condition, rescuers and local officials said.

The Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 people came down in a nature reserve on the mountainous Kamchatka peninsula, the local government said in a statement.

"Eight people were rescued, two of them are in serious condition," senior Kamchatka regional government official Alexander Zabolichenko said in a statement.

The helicopter was carrying three crew members and 13 passengers, all of them tourists, the government added.

Forty rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene.

Acting local health minister Marina Volkova had earlier said nine had survived.

Unnamed medical sources told TASS that the remaining eight were feared dead, but their fate was not immediately confirmed.

According to rescuers quoted by TASS, the helicopter sank after the crash and was lying at a depth of 100 metres (330 feet) in Lake Kuril.

The Russian Investigation Committee, which handles air accident probes, said it was looking into a potential violation of air safety rules.

The Vityaz-Aero helicopter was carrying the tourists to Khodutka, a volcano near the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Kamchatka is a large territory with few inhabitants that is popular with tourists drawn by its dramatic scenery.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Russia All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2021

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

9 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

9 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.