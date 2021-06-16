UrduPoint.com
Eight Gold Miners Killed In Chad Minefield

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Eight gold miners killed in Chad minefield

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Eight gold miners were killed when their vehicle strayed into a minefield in northern Chad and blew up, a local governor said Tuesday.

The province of Tibesti is littered with mines planted by the Libyan army during a 1980s conflict between Chad and Libya, its governor Ali Maide Kebir told AFP.

"A vehicle carrying 10 gold miners got lost in a minefield in Tanoua and ran over a mine, killing eight and wounding two" on Sunday, the governor said.

He added that both of the wounded miners were hospitalised, one suffering much more serious burns than the other.

There are frequent clashes in Tibesti, where Chad's army combats illegal gold mining and drug trafficking, and also tries to prevent incursions by Chadian rebels who strike from across the Libyan border.

According to the army, Chad's longtime president Idriss Deby Itno was killed in combat in the country's west in April while leading operations against a rebel coalition who entered the country from Libya via Tibesti.

After the death of Deby, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 30 years, his 37-year-old son Mahamat took over at the head of a military junta.

