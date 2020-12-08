Eight Hong Kong activists arrested over security law protest

Hong Kong, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight Hong Kong democracy activists including three former lawmakers were arrested Tuesday for their part in a July protest, the latest in a broad crackdown by authorities under a sweeping new security law.

The detained include veteran activist "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung, the former chief of Hong Kong's Democratic Party Wu Chi-wai, ex-legislator Eddie Chu and Figo Chan, the organiser of an annual rally marking the British handover of the city to China in 1997.

Police said they are suspected of inciting, organising and joining an "unauthorised assembly" on July 1, for which they could face a maximum of five years in prison.