Eight Injured In Apartment Building Gas Explosion In North China's Tianjin
Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM
TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Eight people were injured after a gas explosion in a residential building in Beichen District, north China's Tianjin Municipality Tuesday morning.
The explosion, which took place at around 7:15 a.m. and damaged the six-story building, has not led to life-threathening injuries, according to local authorities.
Rescue and relief work are underway, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.