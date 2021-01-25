Eight injured, three missing in gas pipeline explosion in NE China city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Eight people were injured and three others missing in an explosion of a natural gas pipe on Monday in Dalian, a port city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred around 6 a.m. near a residential community in Jinzhou District of Dalian. The injured have been rushed to hospital. They were injured by shattered window glass.

The fire has been put out, and an initial investigation found that the explosion was caused by a leakage of the natural gas pipeline.