UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Injured, Three Missing In Gas Pipeline Explosion In NE China City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Eight injured, three missing in gas pipeline explosion in NE China city

DALIAN, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Eight people were injured and three others missing in an explosion of a natural gas pipe on Monday in Dalian, a port city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred around 6 a.m. near a residential community in Jinzhou District of Dalian. The injured have been rushed to hospital. They were injured by shattered window glass.

The fire has been put out, and an initial investigation found that the explosion was caused by a leakage of the natural gas pipeline.

Related Topics

Injured Fire China Jinzhou Dalian Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

10 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

11 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

14 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.