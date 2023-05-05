UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed, 13 Injured In Serbia Shooting: State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Eight killed, 13 injured in Serbia shooting: state media

Belgrade, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Eight people were killed and 13 injured late Thursday in a shooting near a Serbian town about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the capital Belgrade, state-run media reported.

The shooting occurred near Mladenovac as the attacker opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and fled, RTS television reported.

Police were searching for the attacker.

A heavy police presence was deployed and numerous ambulances rushed to the scene, while helicopters were flying over the area.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old student shot dead eight peers and a security guard in a Belgrade elementary school, an attack that shocked the Balkan nation.

In April 2013, a villager in the Mladenovac region shot dead 13 relatives and neighbours.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Police Student Vehicle Belgrade Russian Trading System Stock Exchange April Media TV From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

8 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

8 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

9 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

9 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

9 hours ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.