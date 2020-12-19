(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight people, including three policemen, were killed Friday when a cattle rustling and kidnapping gang attacked the convoy of an influential Emir in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state, police said.

A group of gunmen, known as 'bandits' by locals, opened fire on the convoy of Muhammadu Sanusi, the emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara state, killing three police escorts and five royal guards, Katsina state police spokesman Gambo Isah said.

"A team of policemen... arrived at the scene, rescued the Emir and recovered eight dead bodies," Isah said in a statement.

The policemen had engaged the bandits in a gunfight in which the driver of the police vehicle was shot and the vehicle "somersaulted off the road and fell into a nearby pond", he added.

The convoy was on its way to Zamfara state from Nigeria's capital Abuja when it came under attack in the town of Funtua.

The incident happened one week after bandits abducted hundreds of schoolboys from a boarding school in Kankara in Katsina state.

Some 344 of the boys were released on Thursday and reunited with their parents on Friday.

Northwest Nigeria has been terrorised by criminal gangs who raid villages, steal cattle, kidnap for ransom and burn homes after looting supplies.

The gangs also abduct travellers at bogus checkpoints they set up on highways.

The hostages are usually released after a ransom is paid. Those whose families fail to pay are killed by their captors.

The bandits are known to hide in camps in Rugu forest which straddles four states -- Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara -- in the region.