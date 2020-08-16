UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Killed In Colombian Coca-growing Area

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Eight killed in Colombian coca-growing area

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Eight people were killed in a shooting overnight in one of Colombia's main coca-growing regions, officials said Sunday.

The exact motive of the killings in the town of Samaniego in Narino department was not known.

President Ivan Duque condemned the slaughter and vowed to catch the killer or killers.

In the past two months 20 people have been gunned down in Samaniego, which has a population of 50,000, said Narino governor Jhon Rojas.

Narino borders Ecuador and is one of Colombia's main areas for growing coca leaves, the raw material for making cocaine.

Its strategic location makes it a favored route for smuggling drugs north to Central America and the US.

So it has been fought over by leftist FARC rebel holdouts who rejected a 2016 peace accord, drug traffickers and fighters with a still active rebel group called the National Liberation Army.

Colombia is the world's largest producer of cocaine and the US is the main consumer of the drug.

Related Topics

World Army Governor Drugs Ecuador Colombia Sunday 2016

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

1 hour ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

4 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.