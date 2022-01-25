Eight killed in crush outside Cameroon stadium: health ministry

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Eight people were killed in a crush outside a Cameroon stadium in the capital Yaounde before an Africa Cup of Nations football match Monday night, according to a preliminary health ministry report obtained by AFP.

"Eight deaths were recorded, two women in their thirties, four men in their thirties, one child, one body taken away by the family," the report said. State news had reported earlier that "half a dozen people died and dozens were injured".