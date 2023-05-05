UrduPoint.com

Eight Killed In Serbia's Second Mass Shooting In Less Than 48 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Mladenovac, Serbia, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Serbian police said Friday they had arrested a man suspected of killing eight people and injuring at least 14 others in the country's second mass shooting this week, following a manhunt through the night.

Hours earlier, near Mladenovac -- about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the capital Belgrade -- a 21-year-old gunman armed with an automatic weapon opened fire from a moving vehicle before fleeing, state-run RTS television reported.

The shooting spree spread across three separate villages in the area, RTS said.

It prompted a manhunt through the night as police combed the woods near Belgrade.

An AFP photographer saw a helicopter circling overhead with a spotlight appearing to search for the fugitive gunman.

"Following a wide search, police arrested U.B.," police said in a statement, using only the suspect's initials.

"He is suspected to have killed eight and injured 14 people overnight. The injured are hospitalised." The police said the man had been arrested near the central city of Kragujevac and about 90 kilometres from the scene of the attacks.

According to RTS, the suspect was arrested at the home of a relative and was in possession of four hand grenades and a large amount of illegal weapons and ammunition.

The incident happened less than 48 hours after the worst school shooting in Serbia's recent history, when a 13-year-old killed nine people, including eight fellow students, at a school in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday.

The back-to-back mass shootings have left the country in a state of deep shock, with thousands flocking to makeshift memorial sites while others have queued to donate blood.

