Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Eight migrants died Saturday after a boat that had been adrift for more than a week with 62 people on board sank off Spain's Gran Canaria, emergency services said on Sunday.

Seven were already dead by the time rescuers reached the boat, with the eighth dying later on land. Several people were rushed to hospital for treatment, rescuers said.