Eight Missing After French Building Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue workers in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille were scrambling to find eight people unaccounted for on Sunday after an apartment building collapsed following a major explosion, officials said.

Five people from neighbouring buildings sustained minor injuries in the blast that destroyed the four-storey block at around 12:40 am (2240 GMT Saturday).

The cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but investigators are looking at the possibility that a gas leak caused it, after reports from local people of a gas smell.

Emergency workers continued rescue operations at night with the help of a crane and lights, but a persistent fire underneath the rubble has hampered their work.

Firefighters said the conditions made it difficult to deploy sniffer dogs, which had not yet found any victims.

Local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people "were not responding to phone calls", saying it was impossible so far to identify the cause of the collapse.

A gas explosion was "clearly" one of the possible causes, she added.

