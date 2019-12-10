Eight missing in NZealand volcano eruption that killed five: police

Whakatane, New Zealand, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Eight people were still missing after a volcanic eruption in New Zealand that killed five people, and there are no indications they survived the explosion, police said Tuesday.

"Forty-seven people went onto the island -- we can now confirm five are deceased, 31 are currently in hospital, a further eight are still missing and three have been discharged from hospital," police official Bruce Bird said.

Among the missing are tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia.