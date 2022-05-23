UrduPoint.com

Eight More Ministers Sworn Into Sri Lanka's New Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Eight more ministers sworn into Sri Lanka's new cabinet

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Eight more cabinet ministers were sworn in before Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday as a new government is being formed amid weeks of political instability and economic crisis.

According to the President's Media Division, the eight ministers took oaths at the President's House in Colombo and later assumed duties in their respective ministries.

Douglas Devananda was sworn in as the minister of fisheries, Keheliya Rambukwella as the minister of water supply, Mahinda Amaraweera as the minister of agriculture, wildlife and forest conservation and Ramesh Pathirana as the industries minister.

Thirteen cabinet ministers had been appointed on two previous occasions following the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the prime minister on May 12.

Sri Lanka has seen weeks of public protests due to a shortage in essential supplies including food and medicines.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Water Agriculture Colombo May Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Former Pakistani Cricketer Mushataq Ahmad delivere ..

Former Pakistani Cricketer Mushataq Ahmad delivered a motivational lecture to UV ..

7 minutes ago
 Dairy-Beef and small ruminant project team organis ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-marc ..

Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-march: Murtaza

14 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in sargodha

Man shot dead in sargodha

11 minutes ago
 Dual-Currency Zone to Officially Operate in Kherso ..

Dual-Currency Zone to Officially Operate in Kherson Region From Monday - Regiona ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkish volunteer doctors launch physiotherapy, re ..

Turkish volunteer doctors launch physiotherapy, rehab center in Gaza

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.