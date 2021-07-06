UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Murders In A Month In Syria Camp: Kurds

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Eight murders in a month in Syria camp: Kurds

Beirut, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A camp in northeast Syria housing Islamic State group relatives saw at least eight murders last month, Kurdish forces said Tuesday, the latest of dozens of such killings since January.

Kurdish forces have struggled to maintain security inside the sprawling tent city of Al-Hol, which is home to some 62,000 people, mostly women and children.

The United Nations has warned of radicalisation inside the camp, which houses Syrians, Iraqis and some 10,000 foreign women and children linked to IS in a separate annex.

In June, IS cells inside Al-Hol "carried out more killings of residents distancing themselves from the extremist ideas of the group", the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said.

It said eight people of Syrian and Iraqi nationality were shot dead, among them a 16-year-old Iraqi refugee and two Syrian sisters aged 17 and 23. A Russian woman was wounded.

The SDF also added that 42 women and men and 43 children, of different nationalities, were caught trying to smuggle themselves out of the camp in June.

In early April, the SDF said they had captured 125 suspected IS members in a security sweep in Al-Hol, which is in Hasakeh province.

At the time, the group said 47 killings had taken place in the three months since the start of the year.

Syria's Kurds hold custody of thousands of suspected IS fighters in jails, and their relatives in camps, after expelling the jihadists in 2019 from the last patch of territory they controlled.

The Kurdish authorities have repeatedly urged the international community to repatriate their nationals, but most countries have so far taken back only some of the children.

Beyond the camps, the International Committee of the Red Cross last week sounded the alarm over the Kurdish authorities holding "hundreds of children" in adult prisons.

The Kurds responded by urging international help to set up more rehabilitation centres for minors linked to the extremists.

IS overran large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, before several military offensives led to their territorial defeat in eastern Syria in March 2019.

However, jihadist sleeper cells continue to launch regular attacks in both countries.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Syria Russia Iraq January March April June Women 2019 From Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds internation ..

10 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Bahraini and Singapore ..

12 minutes ago

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 20th edition of Dub ..

12 minutes ago

The Cutting Edge Group awards global broadcast med ..

14 minutes ago

Vivo V21e with 44MP Eye Auto-Focus Selfie Now Avai ..

22 minutes ago

Chairman PTA Attends Mobile World Congress 2021

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.